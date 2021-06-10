Feds Tell 9th Circ. Limits On Ex-BLM Head Now Moot

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The federal government wants the Ninth Circuit to vacate an order limiting the authority of former acting director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management William Perry Pendley, saying there's nothing left to fight over now that Pendley no longer holds the position. In an opening brief Wednesday, President Joe Biden's administration urged the court to vacate as moot U.S. District Judge Brian Morris' order that enjoined Pendley from exercising the authority of an agency director. The federal government told the appellate court that because Pendley no longer works for the federal government, the order has no "prospective significance." Judge Morris...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS