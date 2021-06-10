COVID-19 Fueled $2.9B Class Action Spending Record

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused spending on class action litigation to rise to $2.9 billion in 2020 from $2.64 billion in 2019, marking the sixth consecutive year such spending has increased, according to a new corporate survey by Carlton Fields. In 2020, class actions accounted for roughly 13% of the $22.8 billion litigation market, up from 11.6% the year before, according to the survey released Wednesday. By April of this year, more than 1,600 COVID-19-related class actions had been filed in U.S. courts, the law firm found. "We were not surprised by the increase in litigation, but I think it exceeded what we...

