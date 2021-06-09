Ex-Fox Rothschild Atty's Bias Suit Sent To Mediation

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A former Fox Rothschild LLP attorney's lawsuit alleging she was fired due to her pregnancy has been sent to mediation, according to a notice filed in New Jersey state court on Wednesday. The parties in the litigation brought by Fonda Kosmala have 14 days to designate a mediator or the court will appoint Teresa Boyle-Vellucci of KSBranigan Law PC, the mediation notice said. Kosmala worked as a labor and employment attorney at Fox Rothschild's Morristown, New Jersey, office from April 2016 until her termination in December 2018, according to her December 2020 complaint. She claimed the firm falsely said it fired...

