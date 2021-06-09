Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EPA Will Again Redefine Scope Of Clean Water Act

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 5:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday said it will rescind and replace a Trump-era rule defining the scope of the Clean Water Act after finding that rule "significantly" reduces water protections.

After both the Obama and Trump administrations spent years crafting their own rules to define what qualifies as "waters of the United States" subject to federal oversight, President Joe Biden's administration will take its own crack at the matter, with hopes of arriving at a definition that will last beyond his tenure. Under the Clean Water Act, how the term "waters of the United States" is defined determines what...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!