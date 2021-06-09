Ga. Judge Tosses MAGA Atty's Suit Over Mental Health Exam

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Wednesday dismissed attorney L. Lin Wood's lawsuit against the Georgia State Bar and its disciplinary board members over their request that he undergo a mental health exam, saying it's not a matter for the federal courts. U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten Sr. said he granted the state bar's dismissal motion because the U.S. Supreme Court held in Younger v. Harris in 1971 that federal courts should abstain from intervening in state court matters unless irreparable harm was imminent. His order came a day after the Eleventh Circuit refused Wood's request for a new judge in...

