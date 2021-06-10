Domino's Drivers Say Approximate Refund Isn't Close Enough

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Drivers in a suit against a Domino's Pizza franchisee have blasted an Ohio magistrate judge's recommendation that they need only be repaid a "reasonable approximation" of their expenses, arguing that employers can't shift business costs to the point where workers' pay drops below minimum wage. The U.S. Department of Labor handbook already sets out how employers should reimburse vehicle expenses for pizza delivery drivers in order to determine minimum wage compliance, the drivers said on Wednesday, in opposing U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen L. Litkovitz's recent "reasonable approximation" report and recommendation in their proposed Fair Labor Standards Act class and collective action against Team...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS