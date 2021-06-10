Ill. City Goes After Netflix, Hulu Over Franchise Fees

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 9:05 PM EDT) -- East St. Louis, Illinois, became the latest city to accuse Hulu and Netflix of illegally providing video service in its city limits by failing to comply with a state law and register as a franchise and pay fees for use of public rights-of-way. This isn't the first time that popular streaming services, particularly Netflix and Hulu, have been accused of using their status as non-traditional video service providers to skirt state franchise laws, but the suit filed Wednesday in an Illinois federal court is the latest. Disney and Apple are named in the suit too. Others accused of flouting the law...

