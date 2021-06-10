Union Tells 9th Circ. Sycuan Band Must Arbitrate Casino Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Unite Here Local 30, a San Diego County hospitality workers union, told the Ninth Circuit that the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation created arbitration sovereign immunity arguments "out of thin air," urging the court to send their contract dispute to arbitration. Local 30 sued Sycuan Band to compel arbitration over allegedly unlawful anti-union behavior including not providing a list of hotel and casino employees and their contact information, refusing union access to employee break areas and preventing the union from posting information on employee bulletin boards. The union bashed Sycuan Band's interpretation of the Tribal Labor Relations Ordinance in its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS