Real Estate Rumors: Black Lion, Webull, Darielle Singerman

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Black Lion Investment Group has picked up a retail property in Miami for $13.25 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 43-75 N.W. 23rd St., which includes food and beverage tenants, and the seller is an affiliate of New York investment firm East End Capital, according to the report. Webull Financial has reached a deal to expand its footprint at a New York Wall Street building by 17,000 square feet, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The electronic trading platform has renewed its lease at Dallas-based Gaedeke Group's 44 Wall St. and with the additional space the company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS