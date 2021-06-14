Ex-Kinder Morgan Atty Joins Van Ness Feldman

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Van Ness Feldman LLP recently hired a former in-house attorney at Kinder Morgan Inc. to join the firm as a partner in Houston. Mosby Perrow will join Van Ness Feldman in September, the firm announced Thursday. Sparrow was a founder of Staunton View LLC last year, and before that he spent five years as an in-house attorney at Kinder Morgan. Before leaving Kinder Morgan in early 2020, Perrow served as vice president and deputy general counsel, according to his LinkedIn profile. There, he managed the legal team responsible for Kinder Morgan's interstate natural gas pipeline systems, according to Van Ness Feldman....

