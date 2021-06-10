Split NJ High Court Adopts Ongoing Storm Liability Rule

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A split New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday adopted the so-called ongoing storm rule that commercial landowners do not have a duty to remove snow or ice while precipitation is still falling, while providing exceptions in cases where owners increase the risk of injury or there is a preexisting danger. In a 5-2 decision, the state's highest court overturned a published state appellate opinion last year that rejected the bright-line rule and revived a suit against Princeton International Properties over plaintiff Angel Pareja's hip-breaking fall on its property during a January 2015 storm. The majority said it agreed with the premise...

