Stein Adler Guides Box Equities' Big Logistics Bet

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Stein Adler represented Box Equities on its purchase, announced Thursday, of two distribution centers that have a combined 1.05 million square feet of space and count Home Depot and Pepsi as tenants. The company said Thursday it purchased a 900,000-square-foot facility in Missouri that's anchored by The Home Depot Inc. and acquired a 150,000-square-foot property in Ohio where PepsiCo Inc. leases space. The New York-based firm did not disclose financial terms, nor did it provide sell-side information in its announcement. "Understanding how the pivot to digital has affected many traditional retailers, we knew that the time was right to create a...

