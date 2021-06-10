Metallica Rocks Underwriters With Tour Postponement Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- Metallica slammed London underwriters with a coverage suit filed in California state court, saying the hard rock band was forced to postpone various South American shows during the COVID-19 pandemic. Metallica — which formed in 1981 and was co-founded by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich — began an eight-show tour in 2019 that was to include shows the following year in South America. But the band said in Monday's suit that the pandemic caused travel restrictions that led to postponement of the South American shows. Metallica said coverage is available for the forced postponement of that part of the...

