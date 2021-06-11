Texas Court Revives Apache Oil And Gas Lease Dispute

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court on Thursday reversed Apache Corp.'s eve-of-trial win in a Texas Panhandle oil and gas lease fight, saying a trial court wrongly interpreted lease terms in the suit over the company's alleged failure to adequately compensate other companies it acquired leases from. In a mixed-bag ruling, the Eleventh Court of Appeals said a Midland County District Court wrongly threw out fraud, negligence and breach of contract claims against Apache in a fight over 109 leases that cover more than 120,000 acres of land. In addition to the trial court's misinterpretation of the lease terms, the appeals court also...

