Jury Charge Error Means New Trial Against Windstorm Insurer

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An improper jury charge probably caused an improper verdict in favor of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association in a storm damage dispute with the owner of a Corpus Christi hotel, a Texas appellate court said Thursday, ordering a new trial. A three-justice panel of the Thirteenth Court of Appeals agreed with hotel owner Valstay LLC that the question submitted to the jury in the dispute over coverage for storm damage improperly barred the jury from considering whether the damage occurred at any time during the coverage period from August 2012 to October 2015. Instead, the jurors were limited to considering whether...

