Up Close With Washington State's Top Enviro Official

Law360 (July 2, 2021, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Under the Trump administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's efforts to work with Washington state on important issues often seemed cursory, the state's top environmental regulator told Law360, but she's hoping the process improves under President Joe Biden. Laura Watson, director of the Washington State Department of Ecology, told Law360 there was a lack of "meaningful consultation" by the EPA under the Trump administration with the state and Native American tribes. "There were webinars and situations in which we got talked at and where it certainly felt like there were predetermined outcomes," Watson said. "And we have a long and historically excellent...

