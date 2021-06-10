Calif. Firms Dodge Malpractice Claims At State Appeals Court

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a couple's malpractice suit blaming a Los Angeles attorney and several firms he worked at for a $30 million trial loss over predatory mortgage lending, ruling that the couple hadn't raised a triable issue of material fact as to the attorney's handling of the case. The three-judge panel said the trial court properly held that John and Samantha Vorzimer hadn't raised a triable issue of fact as to whether they would've received a better result but for attorney Steven Berkowitz's negligent defense of the case at the trial. The lower...

