Trenk DiPasquale Cost Ex-Client Chance At $300K, Court Told

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A onetime client of then-Trenk DiPasquale Della Fera & Sodono PC has slapped the law firm and two of its ex-partners with a New Jersey state lawsuit alleging their shoddy representation cost him chances to recoup more than $300,000 from his real estate dealings and to pursue claims against a bank. Adding to the thicket of related litigation against his former business partners and attorneys, plaintiff Brian Delaney on Wednesday launched at least his second malpractice complaint against Trenk DiPasquale and lawyers Richard D. Trenk and Adam Wolper, saying they mishandled prior litigation and the Chapter 11 case of his former business, Windsor Lake...

