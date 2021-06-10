Uber Unlikely To Exit Racial Bias Suit Over Driver Ratings

Law360, San Francisco (June 10, 2021, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared unlikely Thursday to grant Uber's bid to toss a former driver's lawsuit against the ride-hailing giant, saying it seems the driver has plausibly alleged that his firing stemmed from a rating system that disparately impacts minorities. U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria told Uber Technologies Inc. during a remote hearing Thursday that former Uber driver Thomas Liu, who seeks to represent a nationwide class of Uber drivers who lost or risked losing their jobs due to poor ratings from passengers, seems to have sufficiently alleged at the pleading stage that his firing from Uber was discriminatory. "I think...

