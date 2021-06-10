Avis Car Rental To Pay $10M For Overcharged Insurance

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Car rental giant Avis Budget Group Inc. will pay $10.1 million to settle allegations that it overcharged the U.S. government over vehicle liability and accident insurance payments, the U.S. attorney's office announced Thursday. From January 2014 to December 2019, Avis Budget allegedly filed false claims to the government requesting overpayment and charged extra amounts for supplementary car insurance, which is already included in the government's car rental payment, acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice said Avis Budget received "unallowable" additional charges from the U.S. government, including collision damage waiver insurance, additional liability coverage...

