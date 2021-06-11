Construction Co. Says Insurers Must Cover $32.5M Settlement

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A construction company has hit two Zurich units with a coverage dispute in Texas federal court, arguing the insurers should pay for its $32.5 million underlying settlement over a car accident allegedly caused by negligent road work. Knife River Corp. said Thursday that Zurich American Insurance Co. and American Guarantee and Liability Insurance Co. have wrongfully refused to defend and indemnify it in the underlying lawsuit. KRC said Zurich refused to recognize that it is an additional insured under the $7 million policies its subcontractor held with the insurer. The underlying action was brought by Emmett Gonzales Jr. and Leticia Gonzales...

