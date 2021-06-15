Constangy Brooks Adds Workers' Comp Partner In Tampa, Fla.

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Labor and employment boutique Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete LLP has announced the addition of a new partner to its workers' compensation defense practice out of Tampa, Florida. Christopher A. Hanson moves to the firm from Rissman Barrett Hurt Donahue McLain & Mangan PA, where he worked as a partner. He joined the firm in 2007. "It's really exciting," Hanson told Law360 on Tuesday about the move. "I was at the same law firm for almost 14 years exactly, and it's just really exciting to be at a firm ... I feel almost like a kid again." In his practice, Hanson...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS