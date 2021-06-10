Bank Shakes TCPA Row After Facebook Autodialer Ruling

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina federal judge has tossed a lawsuit accusing USAA Federal Savings Bank of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by placing unwanted debt collection calls, finding that the dialing equipment the bank used didn't fit within the narrow autodialer definition recently laid out by the U.S. Supreme Court in a dispute involving Facebook. In a Wednesday ruling granting USAA's motion for summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Sherri A. Lydon rejected plaintiff Margueritte Timms' argument that the bank had used an automatic telephone dialing system as defined by the TCPA to "harass" her with at least 155 debt collection calls made without...

