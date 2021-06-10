Banana Republic Cleared In 'Case Of The Stolen Ampersand'

Law360 (June 10, 2021, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Banana Republic on Thursday dodged a suit in New York federal court from a typeface designer that accused the retailer of stealing a stylized ampersand in its marketing. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman dismissed Moshik Nadav Typography LLC's suit against the apparel giant, which claimed that the use of the particular ampersand led to unjust enrichment, was unfair competition and otherwise violated New York's General Business Law. He also cheekily titled the suit 'The Case of the Stolen Ampersand,' with a nod to Encyclopedia Brown. Nadav's ampersand and the one used by Banana Republic (source: court documents). Judge Furman gave Nadav three...

