Up Close With Wyoming's Top Enviro Official

Law360 (June 25, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration must focus on increasing funding to states for environmental initiatives and enforcement in order to assure that there's widespread compliance with statutes and regulations, Wyoming's top environmental official told Law360. Todd Parfitt, director of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, said funding to states from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has been flat for a decade, just as Congress has kept the EPA's appropriation flat over the same time. That's an issue for states because to make sure they're complying with their obligations to carry out federal laws and programs, they've had to dip into state funds....

