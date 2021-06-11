McDonald's Accused Of Owing $800K In Shares, Dividends

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts man who bought a handful of McDonald's Corp. shares nearly 50 years ago is owed more than $800,000 after the company split its stock eight times over the decades without issuing him new shares, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday. Samuel R. DiTrolio of Kingston, Massachusetts, claims he never received new stock certificates after buying 35 shares of McDonald's Corp. at a brokerage in Sanford, Maine, in June 1972. The shares split eight times in the decades since, in either two-for-one or three-for-two splits that should have ballooned into 2,835 shares of the fast-food giant, DiTrolio says....

