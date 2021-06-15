NY Consumer Data And Digital Ad Tax Bills Face Big Hurdles

Law360 (June 15, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- New York recently joined Maryland, Washington, Oregon and Connecticut, as states that are currently considering — or, in Maryland's case, have passed — new taxes on the sales of consumer personal data or digital advertising. Specifically, New York's Legislature has taken up bills S.B. 4959 and S.B. 1124. S.B. 4959[1] would impose a monthly excise tax on the collection of consumer data of New York residents by commercial data collectors. The term "commercial data collectors" is defined as any for-profit entity that collects, maintains, sells or shares consumer data on more than 1 million individual New York residents in a month...

