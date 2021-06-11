Gov't Right To Criticize Northwestern ERISA Win, Workers Say

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Northwestern University workers have further urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Seventh Circuit decision tossing their challenge to the university's retirement plan investments and fees, arguing the federal government was right to question the ruling in an amicus brief. The university workers argued Thursday that the government correctly answered the high court's call for input in their case by expressing concern that a Seventh Circuit decision upholding their lawsuit's dismissal goes beyond creating a circuit split and reflects "a different (and incorrect) understanding" of retirement plan fiduciaries' duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The workers' proposed class...

