Metlakatla Tribe Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Fishing Rights Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:46 PM EDT) -- The Metlakatla Indian Community has asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn an Alaska federal court decision that said the tribe's previous fishing activities in disputed waters stemmed from lack of government oversight, not permission. The tribe claims state officials breached an 1891 statute in which Congress established its reservation, arguing that the legislative body knew fishing is essential to economic self-sufficiency for the tribe, so fishing rights were intrinsically granted with the creation of its reservation. The tribe wrote in its Wednesday opening brief that Alaska's position, affirmed by the district court's ruling, is a "fundamental misunderstanding" of the circumstances and...

