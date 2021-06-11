US-EU Trade Feuds Likely To Get Soft Touch During Summit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's weeklong swing through Europe will focus in large part on resolving a series of bitter trade feuds, but there is still serious policy legwork that must be done before the allies can reset their commercial relationship. Biden is set to attend a U.S.-European Union summit on Tuesday, and while the agenda will cover a litany of issues, the trade bar will be eagerly awaiting what the leaders have to say about the state of two high-profile trade battles over aircraft subsidies and the U.S. national security tariffs on steel and aluminum. Both cases are generally trending toward resolution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS