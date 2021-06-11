Interior Dept. Floats NY, NJ Offshore Wind Lease Sale

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior on Friday advanced plans to expand offshore wind development off the coasts of New York and New Jersey by proposing a lease sale that the agency said it hopes to hold by year's end. The DOI's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a proposed lease sale notice for over 627,000 acres of federal waters within the New York Bight, an area of shallow waters between Long Island and the Garden State. It's a coveted piece of real estate for the offshore wind industry, and the Biden administration made the area a priority in March when...

