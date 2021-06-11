NYPD Settles Prisoner Hijab Suit That Led To Policy Change

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The city of New York will pay $350,000 to settle claims that the NYPD illegally forced two Muslim women to remove their hijabs while their mug shots were being taken, according to a Friday court filing in a suit co-led by a Manhattan district attorney candidate. The agreement resolves remaining claims Gehad Elsayed and Laila Ibrahim brought against the city, the NYPD, officer Chenise Brodie and several unnamed officers. It follows an earlier deal in which the NYPD agreed to allow religious headwear in booking photos as long as it doesn't obscure the subject's face. Under the terms of the new...

