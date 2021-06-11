Don't Miss It: Debevoise, Moore Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 2:48 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Moore & Van Allen PLLC. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Debevoise, Moore Guide Cornerstone's $1B Panel Biz Sale Building products manufacturer Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. said Monday, June 7, that it plans to sell its insulated metal panels, or IMP, business to steel manufacturer Nucor Corp. in a $1 billion deal guided by Debevoise and Moore & Van Allen. Cornerstone, which like Nucor is headquartered in...

