EPA Signals Overhaul Of Chemical And Pesticide Regulations

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday laid out an ambitious regulatory agenda that includes the rollback of some key Trump-era rules on chemicals and pesticides, and is planning new rules that align with the Biden administration's priorities. Several big-ticket regulatory reforms have already been announced, such as the EPA's intention to rescind and replace greenhouse gas standards for vehicles and to do the same for a rule that defines a key term central to determining Clean Water Act jurisdiction questions. In its spring regulatory agenda, the EPA said there's a lot more it wants to get done. For example, the agency said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS