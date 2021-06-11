Ex-Fugee, Fugitive Malaysian Hit With New 1MDB Charges

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Malaysian fugitive Jho Low and former Fugees rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel were charged for their alleged roles in the back-channel scheme to lobby then-President Donald Trump to drop an investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad embezzlement scandal, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday. Michel and Low, the alleged architect in the purported scheme to siphon billions of dollars from the southeast Asian nation's 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, are accused of conspiring with former Republican National Convention finance chairman Elliott Broidy and Hawaiian businesswoman Nickie Lum Davis to run an influence campaign on Trump, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other members of...

