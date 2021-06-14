Idaho Tribes Say Feds Can't Duck Railway Land Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Idaho's Shoshone-Bannock Tribes have urged a federal judge not to dismiss their suit seeking to clarify ownership of abandoned railway easements on reservation land, saying the U.S. government continues to mismanage land that should have reverted to the tribes decades ago. In a response filed Thursday, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Reservation accused the U.S. government of trying to use a 2012 settlement as a "free pass for the United States to continue causing injury to the tribes' trust assets indefinitely." The tribes first sued the U.S. government in 2018 over five parcels of land in Pocatello, Idaho, claiming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS