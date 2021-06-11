ERCOT Granted MDL For Texas Winter Storm Suits

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. and other defendants facing lawsuits over loss of power and water services during February's deadly winter storm can consolidate 157 related cases in a multidistrict litigation pretrial court, a state panel has ruled. The Texas Supreme Court's Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation granted a request on Thursday to address the cases together after the defendants asked that they be grouped given the similar circumstances of the lawsuits that sprung up after Winter Storm Uri caused outages across the state. In addition to ERCOT, energy companies like Luminant Generation Co. and NRG Energy Inc., as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS