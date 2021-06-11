Robbins Geller To Rep Investors In Nutanix Sales Slump Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP will take the reins representing investors in a proposed class action accusing computing company Nutanix Inc. of letting its sales prospects dry up and concealing it from investors. In his Thursday order, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick designated Robbins Geller as class counsel in the matter, at the same time naming the firm's client, institutional investor California Ironworkers Field Pension Trust, class representative. The order comes after former lead plaintiff Shimon Hedvat, who was represented by Levi & Korsinsky LLP, sought to withdraw from the case in January, citing "the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and...

