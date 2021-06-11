Dems Call For DOJ To Drop California Private Prison Ban Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A group of 25 House Democrats has urged the U.S. Department of Justice to drop its lawsuit challenging a California ban on private immigration detention facilities and other private prisons, saying it undercuts a goal of President Joe Biden. Biden issued an executive order in January directing the federal government to stop using private detention facilities, and the DOJ should consider whether to dismiss its Ninth Circuit appeal pushing for an injunction against California's Assembly Bill 32 in light of that order, the lawmakers said in a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Thursday, released on Friday. "Continuing the Trump...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS