No-Show Atty Ran Out Of 2nd Chances, Mass. Court Says

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- An attorney sued for allegedly bungling a medical malpractice case botched his defense in the resulting legal malpractice suit by not answering the complaint lodged against him and not showing up for a deposition, a Massachusetts appellate panel said Friday. The panel's opinion upheld the default loss against attorney Stanley D. Helinski and the resulting order that he pay $750,000 in damages to his former client Miriam Sayegh, whose malpractice suit he allegedly neglected until it was dismissed by a medical tribunal. Sayegh claimed her leg "snapped" due in part to a surgeon's negligent postoperative instructions. She sued Helinski in December...

