Missing Docs Cloud GE's Bid To Exit Manufacturing Fight  

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Missing documents at the center of a multimillion-dollar electronics manufacturing dispute prompted doubt from a Georgia federal judge Friday as to whether she can decide if General Electric Co. must pay for raw materials rendered obsolete by a failed project. General Electric argued before U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May in a summary judgment hearing on Friday that there is no evidence that project forecasts were issued to electronics manufacturer Jabil Inc. that would require it to acquire the raw materials. Jabil, a Florida company, was contracted to manufacture power boards and modules for General Electric for a project in late...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS