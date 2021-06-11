10th Circ. Denies Health Workers Increase In $2.3M ERISA Win

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit refused Friday to increase a $2.3 million class action win for numerous Banner health workers who said the nonprofit health system allowed their 401(k) plan to pay excessive fees, finding a trial court correctly disregarded the workers' claims they'd lost $19 million in expenses. A unanimous three-judge panel rejected the roughly 40,000-member class's challenge to a Colorado district court's decision to calculate its own, significantly lower amount of plan losses after finding the class' expert unreliable following an eight-day bench trial. The class' expert had determined that the class members lost out on $19.4 million, while the court...

