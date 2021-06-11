Disputed Land Is Part Of Yakama Reservation, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:43 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday upheld a Washington federal judge's ruling that a disputed area lies within the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation's land, saying that the court must interpret an 1855 treaty defining the tribe's reservation as the Yakamas understood it at the time. Klickitat County was seeking to overturn Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice's decision that the 121,000-acre area known as Tract D was part of the Yakama reservation, arguing that the treaty unambiguously cut that area out of the reservation and that a 1904 federal law fixed a boundary excluding the tract....

