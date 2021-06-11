NY's $15 Low-Income Internet Law Is Put On Hold

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday blocked the Empire State at least temporarily from enforcing a requirement for internet plans capped at $15 for qualifying low-income households, a plan that had triggered a legal challenge from across the telecom industry. U.S. District Judge Denis R. Hurley said the wireless carrier, cable and internet service provider trade groups had met their burden of proof for a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of the state law, called the Affordable Broadband Act, or ABA. New York legislators passed the ABA to make it easier for poorer households to access the internet for needed services during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS