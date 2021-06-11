Law Grad Says Debt Firm Illegally Went After Discharged Loan

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Debt collection law firm Weltman Weinberg & Reis has been hit with a proposed class action by a law school graduate who claims the firm helped a creditor try to collect on a loan she took out for bar exam preparation materials even though the debt was discharged in her Chapter 7 case. In a complaint filed in New Jersey federal court Thursday, Renee Pistone said the Ohio-based Weltman Weinberg & Reis Co. LPA violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by representing a creditor in a lawsuit seeking to collect on an obligation that was released in her bankruptcy and...

