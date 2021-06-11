House Lawmakers Float Bipartisan Big Tech Bills

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a package of legislation in the U.S. House on Friday aimed at reining in large technology companies and restoring competition in digital markets, including a measure barring the tech giants from competing on their own platforms. The bills come after a 16-month investigation by the House antitrust subcommittee into Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google that wrapped last year with a sprawling 450-page report from staff for the Democratic members of the panel calling for a range of reform measures to rein in the dominance of the companies across various digital markets. The proposals floated Friday...

