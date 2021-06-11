Ill. Atty Created Sham Creditor To Hide Client Assets, Jury Told

Law360 (June 11, 2021, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A former Freeborn & Peters partner engaged in a scheme to create a sham secured creditor with a senior lien on a client's struggling Chicago company in order to hide its assets from legitimate creditors, prosecutors told an Illinois federal jury Friday. Chicago attorney Edward Lee Filer, who faces charges of wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud and perjury, used his legal training and experience to do so by directing the creation of sham companies, filing a "bogus" lawsuit and taking the client through bankruptcy "based on lies," federal prosecutors claimed during opening statements Friday afternoon in a jury trial before U.S. District...

