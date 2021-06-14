Six Flags Strikes $36M Deal To End Finger Scan Privacy Row

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Six Flags has agreed to pay $36 million to end a class action accusing it of collecting pass-holders' biometric fingerprint data in violation of Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law, resolving a case that reached the state's high court and opened the floodgates for similar litigation. Named plaintiff Stacy Rosenbach, who filed suit on behalf of her minor son, had alleged that the amusement park collected biometric information from more than 1 million members and season pass holders at its Illinois park through finger scan entry gates, without first obtaining informed, written consent and making disclosures required under the Illinois Biometric Information...

