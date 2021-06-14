Insulin Pen Buyers Can Name Sanofi's Puerto Rico Unit In Suit

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Lantus insulin pen buyers can file a new antitrust class action against Sanofi-Aventis in order to name the drugmaker's Puerto Rico subsidiary as a defendant and two more companies as plaintiffs, a Massachusetts federal magistrate has ruled. Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC is fighting a lawsuit accusing the pharmaceutical giant of improperly listing patents for the lucrative diabetes drug with the Food and Drug Administration to trigger exclusivity windows that staved off generic competitors, keeping prices high. A group of direct purchasers led by FWK Holdings LLC asked the court to add Sanofi-Aventis Puerto Rico Inc. as a defendant and to include Meijer...

