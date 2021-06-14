Judge Urged To OK Plan To End ICE Teen Detention

Law360 (June 14, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A class of migrant teens asked a D.C. federal judge on Friday to sign off on a plan to ensure U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement follows the law and attempts to place migrant teens who turn 18 in government custody in less-restrictive housing options than ICE's current default: adult detention facilities. Nearly a year after U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras found that ICE "frequently" fails to consider alternative housing options for teens aging out of government custody, he was urged to approve a proposal calling on ICE to identify groups and organizations to sponsor the new adults, revise methods for documenting...

